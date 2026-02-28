Much warmer with sunshine today

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are some areas of clouds and fog this morning, but those will dissipate. Skies will be mostly sunny today. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s for the metro, but will range from the 50s near the coast to around 70 well southwest of Richmond.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A cold front will move south through the region on Sunday, bringing some extra clouds and the slight chance for a shower with it. There will be a big range in temperatures. Highs north of I-64 will be 55-60, with some low to mid 50s near the coast. Some areas may see temperatures drop into the 40s by mid-afternoon. Across the metro, from north to south, highs will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. Southside Virginia will have highs in the 70s.

There continues to be a chance of some wintry precipitation late Monday into early Tuesday. This may start as some snow or a mix by late Monday. Highs will be 35-40.

Precipitation may turn to freezing rain for a brief period Monday night into daybreak Tuesday, with the best chance north and northwest of Richmond. Temperatures will rise Tuesday morning, switching any precipitation to some showers. Due to the brief period of freezing rain, and temperatures rising, any impacts to the region will be minor, perhaps some slick spots on untreated surfaces. Highs by late in the day will be in the 40s.

Warmer air will surge across our region the rest of the week. Highs will get into the 60s Wednesday, the lower 70s Thursday, and the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday. A few spots hitting 80 is not out of the question.

Our last 70° high was in late November. Our last 80° high was October 8.

