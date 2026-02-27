Friday high temps hit the 50s. Even warmer on Saturday.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will decrease Friday afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 50s for most areas, but 45-50 near the coast.

A shower is possible near the North Carolina border.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s away from the coast.

A cold front will pass on Sunday, which will bring cooler weather during the day. Highs will be in the lower 50s near the coast, the mid to upper 50s north of I-64, the lower 60s in Richmond, and the 70s across far southern Virginia.

Cold air will be in place to start next week, with highs in the 30s Monday and the 40s on Tuesday.

Two strong disturbances will bring a chance of precipitation Monday and Tuesday.

The precipitation may start as some light snow, but could switch to sleet and freezing rain. It should changeover to all rain Tuesday afternoon. Some models show little to nothing for this period, so there is still some uncertainty.

Highs will get back into the 50s Wednesday, the mid to upper 60s Thursday, and there's the potential for 70s Friday into next weekend.

