Rain arrives Thursday, with southern Virginia seeing the most

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain will move into the region by around daybreak, with the highest chance for rain across southern Virginia.

There will be periods of rain Thursday through around mid-afternoon, with drier air arriving for the evening. Highs will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

Rain chances will be highest well south of I-64, and lowest across northern Virginia.

Friday will turn mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s for most areas, but 45-50 near the coast.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s away from the coast.

A cold front will pass on Sunday, which will bring cooler weather during the day. Highs in the metro will be in the upper 50s, but highs may not break 50 near the coast and in far northern Virginia. Highs will reach into the 60s across southern Virginia.

Cold air will be in place to start next week, with highs in the 30s Monday and the 40s on Tuesday.

Two strong disturbances will bring a chance of precipitation Monday and Tuesday. The precipitation may start as some light snow, but could switch to sleet and freezing rain. It should changeover to all rain Tuesday afternoon.

As of right now, this does not appear to be a huge storm, but we will continue to monitor the potential for wintry weather over the next few days.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

WTVR

WTVR