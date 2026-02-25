Warmer Wednesday on tap for Richmond with rain expected Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be much milder in Richmond, Virginia on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

Rain is likely Thursday, with a few showers lingering into Friday morning.

The weekend looks dry and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Strong high pressure is expected to move into the Northeast U.S. next Monday, bringing colder air back into Virginia.

Moisture arriving from the west could result in a light wintry mix across parts of central Virginia Monday into Tuesday.

