Highs stay in the 40s Tuesday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be mostly sunny and continued cold in Richmond, with highs in the low to mid 40s.
Skies will become cloudy tonight with a low in the low to mid 30s.
It will be much milder Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.
Rain is likely Thursday, with a few showers lingering into Friday morning.
The weekend looks dry and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.
STORM TRACKING LINKS:
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.