Highs stay in the 40s Tuesday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be mostly sunny and continued cold in Richmond, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Skies will become cloudy tonight with a low in the low to mid 30s.

It will be much milder Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

Rain is likely Thursday, with a few showers lingering into Friday morning.

The weekend looks dry and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s.

