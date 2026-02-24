Highs stay in the 40s Tuesday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be mostly sunny and continued cold in Richmond, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Skies will become cloudy tonight with a low in the low to mid 30s.

It will be much milder Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

Rain is likely Thursday, with a few showers lingering into Friday morning.

The weekend looks dry and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.