Gusty winds, cold weather continue through Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will remain mostly cloudy with winds gusting 30-35 mph, highs will only be in the mid 40s. Wind gusts 40-45 near the coast. Gusts across the Eastern Shore will be 45-60 mph. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.

Tuesday will be chilly with lows in the low to mid 20s early in the morning, and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Then we'll turn much milder Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Some rain is likely Thursday, with a few showers lingering into Friday morning. At this time, next weekend looks dry and mild. Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.