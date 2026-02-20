Friday highs hit mid-60s in Richmond, plus update on Sunday's winter weather chances

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a somewhat rainy and possibly foggy Friday morning, skies will gradually become partly cloudy from west to east across the area Friday afternoon.

Highs will rebound into the low to mid 60s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mild with limited chances for rain. It will be the better of the two weekend days to spend outdoors.

A coastal storm will bring rain the area Sunday. The rain could mix with or change to wet snow depending on the speed and intensity of the coastal low.

The precipitation will end early Monday, with variably cloudy skies and cold conditions.

Colder-than-normal weather will continue Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.

Expect a warming trend with temperatures returning to the mid and upper 50 next Wednesday and Thursday under variably cloudy skies.

