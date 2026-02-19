Rain returns to Richmond on Thursday, some snow possible Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will move through central Virginia Thursday morning, keeping temperatures in the 50s. Rain will redevelop over the area mid-morning Thursday, and will continue intermittently through late afternoon.

A few sprinkles will be possible Thursday night, with showers possible early Friday. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy from west to east across the area Friday afternoon.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mild with limited chances for rain. It will be the better of the two weekend days to spend outdoors. A coastal storm will bring rain the area Sunday. The rain could mix with or change to wet snow depending on the speed and intensity of the coastal low.

The precipitation will end early Monday, with variably cloudy skies and cold conditions. Colder-than-normal weather will continue Tuesday under mostly Sunny skies.

Seasonably cool and dry weather is expected next Wednesday.

