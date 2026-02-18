Another mild day in Richmond before rain moves into Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be another mild day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s. A few showers will be possible this evening. We'll have breezy southwest winds in the range of 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.

Showers will move into central Virginia Thursday and will continue intermittently through Friday.

An unsettled weather pattern will persist through Sunday with cooler and drier weather returning to the area Monday. Medium range models continue to indicate the potential for a nor'easter Sunday into Monday, but model reliability has been poor this far in advance in recent events.

