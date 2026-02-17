Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tuesday's highs will range from the mid 50s to mid 60s in Virginia

Mild weather over the next several days
RICHMOND, Va. -- Early morning fog will break up Tuesday morning, yielding partly cloudy skies and milder weather by afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 50s to mid 60s from northeast to southwest.

Wednesday will be continued mild with variably cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s.

Showers will move into central Virginia Thursday afternoon and will continue intermittently through Friday. A few sprinkles will be possible Saturday, with cooler and drier weather returning to the area Sunday and Monday.

