Tuesday's highs will range from the mid 50s to mid 60s in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Early morning fog will break up Tuesday morning, yielding partly cloudy skies and milder weather by afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 50s to mid 60s from northeast to southwest.

Wednesday will be continued mild with variably cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s.

Showers will move into central Virginia Thursday afternoon and will continue intermittently through Friday. A few sprinkles will be possible Saturday, with cooler and drier weather returning to the area Sunday and Monday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.