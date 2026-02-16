Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cloudy and cool Monday in Richmond ahead of midweek warm-up

RICHMOND, Va. -- The clouds will be stubborn Monday morning, but should break for sun from west to east during the afternoon. A chilly north breeze will keep temperatures mostly in the 40s.

A warm-up is on the way beginning Tuesday, with afternoon highs in the low 60s in many locations. Highs will be well into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday, although we'll see quite a bit of cloudiness and potentially some showers on Thursday.

Some showers are likely to be around Friday into early Saturday, with an unsettled pattern hanging around next weekend.

