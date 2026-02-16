Cloudy and cool Monday in Richmond ahead of midweek warm-up

RICHMOND, Va. -- The clouds will be stubborn Monday morning, but should break for sun from west to east during the afternoon. A chilly north breeze will keep temperatures mostly in the 40s.

A warm-up is on the way beginning Tuesday, with afternoon highs in the low 60s in many locations. Highs will be well into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday, although we'll see quite a bit of cloudiness and potentially some showers on Thursday.

Some showers are likely to be around Friday into early Saturday, with an unsettled pattern hanging around next weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.