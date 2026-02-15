Cooler today with heavy rain developing

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain will spread across the region this morning into midday. Rain will turn steady and heavy at times this afternoon through this evening. Highs will be in the 40s to lower 50s.

Rain will taper off from west to east around midnight, with coastal areas drying out before daybreak. Lows will be in the 30s.

Final rainfall totals will be 1/2 inch to 1 inch north of I-64, and an inch or more south of I-64. Localized totals over 1.50" will be possible, with the best chance of those amounts in far southeastern Virginia.

Monday will start cloudy, but clouds will decrease from west to east during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Highs will be near or above 60 Tuesday through Friday.

A few showers are possible Thursday and Friday, with a better chance next Saturday.

