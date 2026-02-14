Sunny and warmer today, turning rainy Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is another clear and chilly morning with temperatures in the upper teens to mid 20s.

We will see lots of sunshine again today, with some clouds moving in towards evening. It will be warmer with highs 55-60 in most locations, but it will be cooler near the coast.

Clouds will increase tonight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

A storm will spread rain across the area Sunday morning, and it will increase by mid to late afternoon. Some rain will be steady and heavier, especially towards evening. Highs will range from the mid 40s to the lower 50s.

Rain will end from west to east Sunday night. There is a small chance some wet flakes could mix in north of I-64 before the precipitation shuts off. Lows will be in the 30s.

Final rainfall totals will generally 1/2 to 1 inch north of I-64, and near or above 1" south of I-64. The highest rainfall totals will be across far southeastern Virginia.

Monday will have decreasing clouds and highs in the low to mid 50s.

The rest of the week will be warmer with highs near or above 60. A sprinkle is possible Wednesday and Thursday, with the better chance of a shower on Friday.

