Chilly Friday, warmer Saturday, rain expected Sunday

Temperatures should return to the 60s next week
RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be mainly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows will be in the 20s Friday night.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A storm system will spread rain across the region on Sunday, with rain increasing by evening. Highs will be in the 40s for the metro, with some 50s southeast.
Far northwestern Virginia could have some mixed precipitation in the higher elevations.

Rain will continue Sunday night, and exit early Monday morning.

Final rain totals over one inch will be possible, with the potential for localized totals in excess of 1.50".

Highs will be in the 50s on Monday, and the 60s Tuesday through Thursday.

