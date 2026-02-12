Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mostly sunny and cooler in Richmond with highs in the 40s, rain expected Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be dry and a little colder Thursday and Friday with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40s, with lows in the 20s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A strong storm system will bring rain to the area on Sunday, which will turn steady by late afternoon.

Rain will continue into Sunday night, but will taper off before daybreak Monday.

Rainfall totals will likely exceed one-half inch, with the potential for over one inch.

Highs will be in the 50s on Monday, and the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

