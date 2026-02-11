Richmond highs in uppers 50s Wednesday, cooler weather and strong storm ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will still be comfortable, but chillier weather returns to the area Thursday and Friday.

Seasonably cool and dry weather is expected Saturday.

A strong storm system will bring rain to the area Sunday.

Rainfall totals over half an inch will be possible in central Virginia by Monday.

Mild weather returns to the area early next week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.