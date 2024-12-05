Cold front to bring some rain and another blast of unseasonably cold air

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will move through the area early Thursday, bringing a low chance for a few sprinkles to the area, followed by another blast of unseasonably cold air. Windy conditions are expected, especially across eastern Virginia and along the Blue Ridge.

Low temps Friday and Saturday morning will again fall into the upper teens and low 20s.

Temperatures will moderate some Sunday afternoon, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. The warm-up will continue into Monday and Tuesday with mid 50s Monday and mid 60s Tuesday. We'll have a good chance for showers Monday afternoon and again Tuesday, with an even better chance of rain Wednesday.

The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season ended this past Saturday. There were 18 named storms, 11 hurricanes, and 5 major hurricanes. These numbers were above normal in all categories, with the 1991-2020 average being 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.

