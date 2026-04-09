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Frost and freeze conditions possible Thursday morning in Richmond before warm-up

Frost and freeze conditions possible Thursday morning in Richmond before warm-up.
Frost and freeze conditions possible Thursday morning in Richmond before warm-up.
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Frost/freeze conditions will be possible through 9 a.m. Thursday in and around Richmond.

There is no sign of any decent rainfall for at least the next week.

Highs will be in 60s Thursday, 70s Friday, and 75-80 this weekend.

It will turn hotter next week. After highs in the 80s Monday, highs will be 85-90 Tuesday, and potentially above 90 next Wednesday and Thursday.

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