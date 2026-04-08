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Sunny and cool Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Cold night in the 30s.

Skies will be mostly sunny and cool Wednesday with a high in the upper 50s. Tonight will be cold again with lows in the low to mid 30s.
Sunny and cool Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Cold night in the 30s.
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny and cool Wednesday with a high in the upper 50s. Tonight will be cold again with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday features more in the way of clouds and a warmer afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.

The rest of the week will be dry with a warming trend that will boost us into the 70s Friday through Sunday.

It'll be a great weekend for outdoor activities with picture perfect conditions.

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