Sunny and cool Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Cold night in the 30s.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny and cool Wednesday with a high in the upper 50s. Tonight will be cold again with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday features more in the way of clouds and a warmer afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.

The rest of the week will be dry with a warming trend that will boost us into the 70s Friday through Sunday.

It'll be a great weekend for outdoor activities with picture perfect conditions.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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