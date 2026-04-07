Cool and breezy night for baseball at Richmond's new CarMax Park

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 63° in Richmond, Virginia.

The home opener for the Richmond Flying Squirrels will be cool and a bit breezy. First pitch temperature around 7 p.m. will be near 60, with temperatures dipping into the low 50s for the In-Your-Face Fireworks. Tonight will be cold with a low in the lower to mid 30s.

Lows Wednesday morning will range from the 20s northwest to the upper 30s near the coast. A freeze is possible away from the coast, and likely northwest of Richmond.

The rest of the week looks dry, with highs only in the upper 50s Wednesday, but a warming trend will boost us into the 60s Thursday, the 70s Friday and 80 or higher over the weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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