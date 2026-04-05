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Cooler temperatures for the workweek ahead

Dry conditions for the week ahead
Clearing and cooler overnight
Mike's Sunday Night Weather
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be mostly sunny, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows Monday night will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We'll enjoy more sunshine on Tuesday, with highs in the low 60s. The home opener for the Richmond Flying Squirrels will be cool and a bit breezy. First pitch temperature will be near 60, with temperatures dipping into the low 50s for the In-Your-Face Fireworks. Lows Wednesday morning will range from the 20s northwest to the upper 30s near the coast. A freeze is possible away from the coast, and likely northwest of Richmond.

The rest of the week looks dry, with highs only in the upper 50s Wednesday, but a warming trend will boost us into the 60s Thursday, the 70s Friday and 80 or higher over the weekend.

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