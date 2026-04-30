Rain on its way back to Virginia this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Early clouds will give way to clearing today. Winds will gust to 20 mph, the high will be in the lower 70s. There is the slight chance of an isolated shower Friday north of I-64.

A storm tracking south of our region may be close enough to provide some rain on Saturday, with the best chance across southern and southeastern Virginia.

Dry and seasonal weather is expected early next week with cool nights and warm afternoons.

The large-scale pattern does not support unseasonable warmth (or unseasonable cold) through mid-May.

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