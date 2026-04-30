Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Rain on its way back to Virginia this weekend

Early clouds will give way to clearing Thursday. Winds will gust to 20 mph, the high will be in the lower 70s.
Rain on its way back to Virginia
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Early clouds will give way to clearing today. Winds will gust to 20 mph, the high will be in the lower 70s. There is the slight chance of an isolated shower Friday north of I-64.

A storm tracking south of our region may be close enough to provide some rain on Saturday, with the best chance across southern and southeastern Virginia.

Dry and seasonal weather is expected early next week with cool nights and warm afternoons.

The large-scale pattern does not support unseasonable warmth (or unseasonable cold) through mid-May.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone