Showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday afternoon and evening in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely on Wednesday. The morning will be dry, with showers and storms developing by midday and lasting through early evening. Wind shear will be adequate for damaging wind gusts and even a brief tornado with the strongest storms. Heat and moisture will be marginal and will limit the overall coverage of severe storms.

Dry and mild weather resumes Thursday and Friday.

Models are trending farther south with the track of an area of low pressure this weekend. Rain chances Saturday will be highest across far southeast Virginia, with little to no rain farther north and west. There is still the potential for some much-needed rain as far north and west as Richmond.

Dry and seasonal weather is expected early next week with cool nights and warm afternoons. The large-scale pattern does not support unseasonable warmth (or unseasonable cold) through mid-May.

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