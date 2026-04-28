Mostly cloudy and cooler Tuesday; storms on the way to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and continued mild with a slight chance for a few midday showers.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be more likely on Wednesday.

It appears as though we'll see two rounds of rain, with the first arriving around lunchtime and the second by late afternoon and evening.

The second round will bring the potential for strong to severe storms.

Dry and mild weather resumes Thursday and Friday.

Models are beginning to come into agreement with the development of an area of low pressure in the Southeast U.S. that will track through Virginia.

There is a lot of uncertainty as to the exact track, but a soaking rain on Saturday is a possibility.

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