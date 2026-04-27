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Mostly sunny Monday with temperatures dipping back into 40s tonight

Monday will be mostly sunny. Tonight will be chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.
Monday will be mostly sunny. Tonight will be chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- The new week will begin with plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

We'll continue to warm up a bit on Tuesday, with highs in the low 70s.

A disturbance moving through the region may trigger a passing shower or two.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid 70s.

An approaching front will bring high rain chances during the afternoon and evening, along with the possibility of a few thunderstorms.

Cooler air will follow the front, and highs will be in the 60s the end of the week.

Morning lows will be in the 40s, with some isolated upper 30s possible north and west. Another disturbance may bring a few scattered showers on Saturday.

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