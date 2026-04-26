RICHMOND, Va. -- Leftover scattered showers will move south of the area this morning. Skies will be overcast with some areas of fog. Temperatures are in the 40s and lower 50s.

Today will be cloudy and much cooler with some sprinkles around. Temperatures will be in the 50s most areas this afternoon, but a few spots may break 60 far southwest of Richmond.

Skies will clear tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs 65-70.

Highs will get into the lower 70s on Tuesday. There is the chance of a shower/storm or two later in the day. Lows will drop back into the low and mid 40s Tuesday night.

A storm system will bring a good chance of rain and storms on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Highs will be in the 60s at the end of the week. Morning lows will be in the 40s, with some isolated upper 30s possible north and west.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.