When will it rain again in Central Virginia? Temperatures climb into low 80s on Thursday.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s on Thursday and the mid to upper 80s on Friday. We'll continue with a low chance for a shower or storm each afternoon, but most areas will remain dry.

Our next system will bring the chance of some showers and storms Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

Highs will be 75-80 Saturday.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with highs 65-70.

Another system will bring a good chance of rain and a few storms on Tuesday. Highs early next week will be in the lower 70s.

We have another chance for some rain and storms on Thursday.

Most of our region is in a moderate to severe drought, with rainfall running about four inches below normal since March 1.

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