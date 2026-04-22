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Warmer Wednesday with highs 70s, afternoon showers possible

Temperatures climb into the low 80s on Thursday and the mid-to-upper 80s on Friday in Central Virginia.
Wednesday with highs 70s, afternoon showers possible
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RICHMOND, Va. -- A few showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two will be possible Wednesday afternoon as weak upper-level energy moves through the area.

The highs will be in the mid and upper 70s.

Temperatures climb into the low 80s on Thursday and the mid-to-upper 80s on Friday. We'll continue with a low chance for a shower or storm each afternoon, but most areas will remain dry.

A better chance for showers and storms is expected Saturday as upper-level energy interacts with increasing warmth and moisture in the region.

Milder and dry weather returns Sunday into Monday.

A favorable pattern for widespread showers is possible next Tuesday.

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