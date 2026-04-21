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Cool sunshine Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s

Cool sunshine for Tuesday, with a high in the mid 60s. Not as cold tonight with lows in the mid and upper 40s.
Cool sunshine Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will increase tonight with a low in the mid to upper 40s.

A quick warm-up follows for the rest of the week.

Highs will be near 80 on Wednesday with the possibility of a few scattered showers.

Temperatures climb into the low 80s on Thursday and the mid-to-upper 80s on Friday.

The next system will bring a chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms later Saturday into Sunday.

Saturday stays warm, with highs in the low and mid 80s, but it will turn somewhat cooler on Sunday.

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