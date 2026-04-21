Cool sunshine Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will increase tonight with a low in the mid to upper 40s.

A quick warm-up follows for the rest of the week.

Highs will be near 80 on Wednesday with the possibility of a few scattered showers.

Temperatures climb into the low 80s on Thursday and the mid-to-upper 80s on Friday.

The next system will bring a chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms later Saturday into Sunday.

Saturday stays warm, with highs in the low and mid 80s, but it will turn somewhat cooler on Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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