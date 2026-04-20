Cooler Monday in Richmond with afternoon highs in the 60s, overnight lows in 30s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds. There will be a cool breeze, with highs in the low to mid 60s. There's a very slight chance of a passing sprinkle or two.

Monday night into Tuesday morning will be quite chilly.

Lows away from the coast will be in the 30s, with some low 30s possible in outlying areas.

A light freeze or some frost will be possible, but the air will be pretty dry.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures in the low and mid 60s.

Then a quick warm-up is on tap for the rest of the week.

Highs will be around 80 on Wednesday with a few scattered showers possible. Highs will then be in the low 80s Thursday, and the mid to upper 80s on Friday.

The next system will bring the possibility of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms later Saturday into Sunday. Saturday will remain warm, with highs in the low and mid 80s, but it will turn a bit cooler on Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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