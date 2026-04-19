Cold front brings some rain, sharp temperature drop today

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will pass this morning. Ahead of the front, temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the 50s, with some upper 40s possible. This will be a 30-40° drop compared to highs yesterday.

There will be a chance of a few showers early this morning, with showers more likely from late morning through early afternoon. Rainfall will not be significant, but amounts of a tenth to a third of an inch are possible.

Clouds will decrease from west to east the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures will recover back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will be breezy, with some gusts 25-35 mph.

Tonight will be clear and colder with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be about 15 degrees below normal, in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday night into Tuesday morning will be quite cold. Lows away from the coast will be in the 30s, with some lower 30s possible in outlying areas. A light freeze or some frost will be possible, but the air will be pretty dry.

Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will be warmer with highs around 80. There may be a few widely scattered showers or storms.

Highs will be in the lower 80s Thursday, and the mid to upper 80s on Friday.

A few scattered showers and storms will be possible next weekend. Highs will be in the 80s Saturday and the 70s on Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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