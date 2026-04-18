Hot today, much cooler Sunday into Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a comfortable morning, with temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s.

Skies will be mostly sunny for the Monument Avenue 10k. Temperatures will rise from the 60s into the 70s during the race.

(WTVR)

There will be a big range in high temperatures this afternoon. Highs for the metro and points west will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Highs will be in the upper 60s/lower 70s right at the coast, with some lower 80s a little inland.

A cold front will pass Sunday morning. Temperatures around daybreak will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s, but will then fall quickly into the 50s. Scattered showers will be possible in the morning into early afternoon. It will feel 30 to 40 degrees cooler Sunday afternoon versus this afternoon. Some gusts over 20 mph are possible.

Monday will be cool with morning lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s, and afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday night into Tuesday morning will be the coldest of the week. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s in the metro, but will range from the lower 30s northwest to around 40 at the coast. Some frost will be possible in outlying areas.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday, and then near or above 80 the rest of the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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