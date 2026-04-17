Not quite as hot today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a warm morning with some clouds around and temps in the 60s & 70s.

We will see intervals of clouds and sunshine today. There is the slight chance of a passing shower or sprinkle. It won't be as hot today, with highs in the mid to upper 80s away from the coast.

Tonight will be clear with lows 55-60°.

Saturday will be mostly sunny. Temperatures for the Monument Avenue 10k will be near 60 around 7 am, and warm to near 80 by 11 am. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s away from the coast.

A strong cold front will move through Sunday morning. This will bring cooler weather, some clouds, and the chance of showers. The chance of rain will be mostly likely from late morning through late afternoon. Morning highs will be 65-70, with temperatures falling during the day. It will be breezy with a rumble of thunder is possible.

Monday will be much cooler with morning lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s, and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

Lows Monday night into Tuesday morning will chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Highs will be around 70 Tuesday, and the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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