Record heat possible in Richmond on Wednesday; drought conditions in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Unseasonably hot weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday.

A "double record" of both warm lows and hot highs will be possible Wednesday.

The heat will continue through the first half of the weekend, but a seasonably strong cold front will bring heat relief as well as the chance for much-needed rain to the region Sunday.

Almost 90% of Virginia is now in drought status, with 49% in severe drought, and 40% in moderate drought. A tiny sliver of far southern Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties is now in extreme drought status.

Much cooler weather will move into the region Sunday night, keeping highs in the low 60s Monday and upper 60s and low 70s Tuesday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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