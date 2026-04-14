Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Record heat begins Tuesday in Virginia as temperatures hit 90 for the first time this year

The heat will continue through the first half of the weekend, but a seasonably strong cold front will bring heat relief as well as the chance for much-needed rain to the region Sunday.
Record heat begins Tuesday in Virginia as temperatures hit 90 for the first time this year
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- We should reach 90 degrees for the first time this year Tuesday afternoon, which will tie the record of 90 set in 1977.

Even hotter weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday. A "double record" of both warm lows and hot highs will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.

The heat will continue through the first half of the weekend, but a seasonably strong cold front will bring heat relief as well as the chance for much-needed rain to the region Sunday.

Almost 90% of Virginia is now in drought status, with 49% in severe drought, and 40% in moderate drought. A tiny sliver of far southern Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties is now in extreme drought status.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone