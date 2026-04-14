Record heat begins Tuesday in Virginia as temperatures hit 90 for the first time this year

RICHMOND, Va. -- We should reach 90 degrees for the first time this year Tuesday afternoon, which will tie the record of 90 set in 1977.

Even hotter weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday. A "double record" of both warm lows and hot highs will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.

The heat will continue through the first half of the weekend, but a seasonably strong cold front will bring heat relief as well as the chance for much-needed rain to the region Sunday.

Almost 90% of Virginia is now in drought status, with 49% in severe drought, and 40% in moderate drought. A tiny sliver of far southern Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties is now in extreme drought status.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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