Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
32  WX Alerts
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Record-breaking heat possible with highs near or above 90 this week

Some big time heat will build into the region this week, with highs near or above 90 starting Tuesday. Some mid 90s are possible on Wednesday. Some record highs and lows will be challenged for mid and late week.
Highs will be near or above 90 at times this week
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be warm and breezy with highs in the mid 80s. It will be cooler near the coast.

Some big time heat will build into the region this week, with highs near or above 90 starting Tuesday.

Some mid 90s are possible on Wednesday. Some record highs and lows will be challenged for mid and late week.

There appears to be no big chance of any decent rain. There may be a few passing showers Monday afternoon, mostly across northern and western Virginia.

There may be an isolated shower on Friday, but our next decent rain chances will come next Sunday as a cold front moves into the region.

Cooler air will follow that frontal passage for the beginning of the following week.

In the meantime, the combination of dry ground conditions, dry air, and occasional gusty breezes will mean there is an increased risk of fire danger this week.

Almost 90% of Virginia is now in drought status, with 49% in severe drought, and 40% in moderate drought. A tiny sliver of far southern Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties is now in extreme drought status.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone