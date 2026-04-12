Above-normal temperatures again today, record heat possible this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Highs will be in the 60s near the coast, the low to mid 70s north of I-64, and the mid 70s to around 80 south and southwest.

Lows tonight will be 55-60.

Monday will be warmer and breezy with highs in the low to mid 80s. It will be cooler near the coast.

Heat will build into mid-week, with highs near or above 90. Some mid 90s are possible on Wednesday.

Some record highs and lows will be challenged for mid and late week.

There appears to be no big chance of any decent rainfall. A couple of computer models show a slim chance of a shower on Monday and Tuesday, mostly across northern and western Virginia.

A cold front may bring a few showers by next Sunday.

Cooler temperatures will arrive for the beginning of the following week.

In the meantime, the combination of dry ground conditions, dry air, and occasional gusty breezes will mean there is an increased risk of fire danger this week.

Almost 90% of Virginia is now in drought status, with 49% in severe drought, and 40% in moderate drought. A tiny sliver of far southern Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties is now in extreme drought status.

(WTVR)

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