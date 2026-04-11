Nice weekend, heat builds next week

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will push southward through the region today with just some clouds and wind shift. We will have mixed clouds and sunshine. There could be an isolated shower across southern Virginia this afternoon, but the chance is very low.

Highs will be in the 60s near the coast, 70s across the metro, and some 80s to the southwest.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows from the mid 40s to around 50.

Sunday will have a cloud/sun mix. Highs will be fairly similar to today.

It will turn much hotter for the week ahead. Away from the coast, highs will reach the low and mid 80s on Monday.

Many areas will be around 90 on Tuesday, and in the lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Richmond record highs will be challenged: 90° Tuesday, 92° Wednesday, 93° Thursday. The overnight lows will be well into the 60s, and those could challenge some records as well.

A cold front will approach on Friday, and it could provide an isolated shower or storm.

Almost 90% of Virginia is now in drought status, with 49% in severe drought, and 40% in moderate drought. A tiny sliver of far southern Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties is now in extreme drought status.

(WTVR)

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