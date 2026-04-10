Warm weekend leads into even hotter weather next week in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highs Friday will be in the 70s, under mostly sunny skies.

A weak cold front will sink southward on Saturday with just some clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s in the metro, with some 60s near the coast, and some 80s far southwest.

Sunday will have highs in the mid to upper 70s for the metro, and 80s south and southwest.

It will turn much warmer next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Monday, and near or above 90 Tuesday through Thursday. Richmond could tie or break record highs and lows on those days.

There seems to be no major chance of rain for at least the next week.

Almost 90% of Virginia is now in drought status, with 49% in severe drought, and 40% in moderate drought. A tiny sliver of far southern Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties is now in extreme drought status.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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