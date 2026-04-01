Remaining warm with a mix of sun and clouds Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highs will be in the low and mid-80s Thursday and Friday. An isolated storm or two will be possible, mostly north of I-64.

Saturday will be dry and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Easter Sunday morning will be dry, but some showers and storms will move in ahead of a cold front during the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Much cooler but seasonal weather is expected behind the cold front through much of next week.

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