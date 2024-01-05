Mostly sunny & cool Friday; tracking Saturday storm

RICHMOND, Va. -Friday will have sunshine with highs in the low to mid 40s.

A storm will spread precipitation into the region Saturday morning. This will start as all rain for southeastern VA. The metro could see a brief mix before it changes to all rain.

Areas northwest of Richmond will see some snow and wintry mix, but that will change to all rain during the afternoon, there is a Winter Weather Advisory for counties just west of the Richmond Metro. A very light coating or accumulation may occur before the change to rain. The mountains will see snow and wintry mix, where winter storm watches are now in effect. Precipitation will end by midnight Saturday night.

Another system will spread heavy rain into the area on Tuesday. That may begin as a mix to the far northwest before it changes to all rain. Afternoon highs in the metro will be 55-60.

Dry weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s.

