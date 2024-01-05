Hour-by-hour look at Saturday winter storm

A storm will spread precipitation into the region early Saturday morning. This will start as all rain for southeastern Virginia. The metro could see a brief period of mix or freezing rain before it changes to all rain.

Areas northwest of Richmond will see some wintry mix (sleet and freezing rain, possibly some snow) and a light glaze, but that will change to all rain by midday or early afternoon. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect counties for areas a bit west of I-95.

Areas far northwest of Richmond could see a coating to an inch of snow, followed by a glaze of ice, before it changes to rain by mid-afternoon.

The mountains will see snow and wintry mix, where Winter Storm Warnings are in effect.

