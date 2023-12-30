2023's final weekend will be dry

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies are mostly clear this morning, but are some patches of localized fog.

Sunshine will mix with some clouds this afternoon. It will be breezy with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tonight will be mostly clear. Lows will be in the 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

New Year's Eve will be partly cloudy with midnight temps in the upper 30s to around 40.

New Year's Day will feature increasing clouds. There is a slight chance of a sprinkle later in the day. Highs will 45-50.

The rest of next week will have highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s, and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. There is a chance of rain on Thursday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.