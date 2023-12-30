Our sunsets before 5 p.m. are over for this winter

RICHMOND, Va. -- The sun has been setting before 5 p.m. since November 14th. Richmond sunsets occurred from 4:51 p.m. to 4:59 p.m. the past few weeks.
The winter solstice marked a day with only 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight.
As daylight increases in the coming months, sunsets of 6 p.m. or later start in late February.
With clocks springing forward to Daylight Saving Time in March, our sunsets will be after 7 p.m.
Sunsets after 8 p.m. begin in May, with our latest sunset occurring at 8:34 p.m. in late June and early July.
The amount of daylight peaks at the start of summer with 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight.
