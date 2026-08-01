More humid this weekend, some storms Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sun will mix with more clouds today. It will turn more humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few isolated storms are possible this afternoon, mostly west of I-95.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with some showers and storms around at times. It will be muggy with highs 85-90°. The storms that do develop will produce heavy rainfall, and could also have a few strong gusts. Much of the region is under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms.

Monday and Tuesday will be muggy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Storm chances will decrease a little for mid and late week as highs warm back up into the lower 90s.

Virginia's drought continues to improve! Click here for more details.

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