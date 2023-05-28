Occasional rain today and Memorial Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be a mainly cloudy, breezy, cool and more humid day. Waves of showers will move through, but it won't rain all the time. Rain chances will be higher during the afternoon, and for areas south of I-64. Highs will mainly be in the 60s, but spots in northern VA will break 70. Winds could gust over 20 mph.

This pattern continues on Memorial Day, with the threat for a few thunderstorms as well. There should be more rain-free hours versus today. Highs will be in the low and mid 70s.

The unsettled pattern will stick around through Tuesday and Wednesday. While we might see a few occasional breaks of sun, scattered showers and few thunderstorms will be around each day. Highs will be in the low 70s Tuesday, and in the mid and low to mid 70s on Wednesday.

The pattern will break down later this week, but there will still be minimal chances of a shower or storm. Highs will reach the lower 80s Thursday, and mid to upper 80s Friday and Saturday.

