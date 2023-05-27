Watch Now
NewsWeather News

HOUR-BY-HOUR: Tracking Virginia rain, storm chances for Sunday, Memorial Day

High rain threat continues on Memorial Day with chance for a few thunderstorms

Sunday will be a cloudy, breezy, cool and humid day. Waves of showers will move through, and it won't rain all the time. Highs will mainly be in the 60s. The high rain threat continues on Memorial Day, with the threat for a few thunderstorms as well. Highs will be in the low and mid 70s.

Today's Forecast

The weekend turns wet

The Weather Authority
5:24 AM, May 27, 2023

Poster image (2).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (4).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (6).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (12).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (13).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (15).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (1).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image.jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (17).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (37).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (38).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (2).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (41).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (42).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (3).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (18).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (47).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (39).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (49).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (50).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (4).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image.jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (51).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (5).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (53).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image.jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (14).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (1).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (2).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (3).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (4).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (5).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (15).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (6).jpg Photo by: WTVR Poster image (13).jpg Photo by: WTVR

HOUR-BY-HOUR: Tracking Virginia rain, storm chances for Sunday, Memorial Day

close-gallery
  • Poster image (2).jpg
  • Poster image (4).jpg
  • Poster image (6).jpg
  • Poster image (12).jpg
  • Poster image (13).jpg
  • Poster image (15).jpg
  • Poster image (1).jpg
  • Poster image.jpg
  • Poster image (17).jpg
  • Poster image (37).jpg
  • Poster image (38).jpg
  • Poster image (2).jpg
  • Poster image (41).jpg
  • Poster image (42).jpg
  • Poster image (3).jpg
  • Poster image (18).jpg
  • Poster image (47).jpg
  • Poster image (39).jpg
  • Poster image (49).jpg
  • Poster image (50).jpg
  • Poster image (4).jpg
  • Poster image.jpg
  • Poster image (51).jpg
  • Poster image (5).jpg
  • Poster image (53).jpg
  • Poster image.jpg
  • Poster image (14).jpg
  • Poster image (1).jpg
  • Poster image (2).jpg
  • Poster image (3).jpg
  • Poster image (4).jpg
  • Poster image (5).jpg
  • Poster image (15).jpg
  • Poster image (6).jpg
  • Poster image (13).jpg

Share

WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next