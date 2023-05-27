HOUR-BY-HOUR: Tracking Virginia rain, storm chances for Sunday, Memorial Day
High rain threat continues on Memorial Day with chance for a few thunderstorms
Sunday will be a cloudy, breezy, cool and humid day. Waves of showers will move through, and it won't rain all the time. Highs will mainly be in the 60s. The high rain threat continues on Memorial Day, with the threat for a few thunderstorms as well. Highs will be in the low and mid 70s.
5:24 AM, May 27, 2023
