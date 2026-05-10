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Mother's Day will be mainly sunny and warm in Virginia: rain on the way Monday

Warm Sunday with some showers to kick off the workweek
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mother's Day will be mainly sunny and warm, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Clouds will increase later in the day as a cold front approaches from the northwest, and a few scattered showers may develop north and west of Richmond before sunset. For most of us, any rain will hold off until dark.

Showers will increase over the area Sunday night and especially Monday morning.

Showers will be likely throughout Monday behind the cold front.

Temperatures will start out in the upper 50s and low 60s, not changing much during the day.

We'll dry out for Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be quite cool, with most lows in the 40s.

Another system will approach the region later Wednesday with our next threat for showers and potentially a rumble or two of thunder.

High temperatures will be closer to average for this time of the year, mostly in the mid 70s.

Warmer air should return to begin next weekend, with highs in the 80s expected on Saturday.

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