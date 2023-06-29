Code Orange air quality alert issued Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be mostly dry, seasonably warm and hazy. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s. Parts of Richmond have high enough AQI numbers this morning to be considered Code Red for air quality. The forecast for the day is Code Orange, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

A few thunderstorms will return to the area late Friday and will be fixture in our daily weather through the middle of next week.

Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s each day, with overnight lows increasing into the low 70s by early next week as the humidity gradually increases.

A weak disturbance in the central Atlantic has a low chance of development over the next few days as it drifts slowly northward towards Bermuda. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

