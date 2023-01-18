Partly cloudy and milder Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be a very nice day, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Cloud cover will increase tonight as another storm system begins to affect the area. Scattered showers will be possible overnight into Thursday morning, and on an occasional basis during the day Thursday. A few thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday afternoon and evening.

Dry and mild weather will resume Friday, but colder air will move into the region this weekend. Expect dry conditions Saturday, with a good chance for rain Sunday. Some mixed precipitation will be possible near and west of the Blue Ridge Sunday.

Dry and seasonably cool weather is expected early next week.

